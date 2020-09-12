Carolyn Koch (73) of Yakima, daughter of Ray and Izetta (Grissom) Koch.
Carolyn enjoyed playing games and making crafts while spending time with family and friends. She attended A.C. Davis High School, graduating in 1966. She had many friends at the Sun Towers and across the Yakima Valley.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter Chris, her husband Nacho, son Kevin, his wife Michelle; grandchildren Bianca, Alex, and Devin, and her four-legged companion Gigi.
Graveside services will be held Friday September 18th at 11 am in Terrace Heights Memorial Park. She was an avid Seahawks fan and her touchdown rejoicing was something to be heard. We ask those in attendance to wear Seahawks colors or attire.
