Carolyn Kay Noel passed away at the age of 80 years old April 9, 2021 in Yakima, WA. She was born January 20, 1941 in Yakima to John and Clemance Noel.
Carolyn attended St. Paul’s Grade School and St. Joseph Academy, and graduated in the class of 1959. Her first year of college was at the University of Hawaii, followed by enrolling at the University of Washington, where she became a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She met and married Erik Giese in 1963 and they settled in Bellevue, WA. They had a daughter named Noel.
Early in life, Carolyn enjoyed ice skating, and snow skiing at many ski resorts in the Northwest, especially Sun Valley, ID. She was an excellent snow skier, water skier, and golfer. In 1971, Carolyn moved to Arizona where she loved the sun and the desert so much, she moved to Rancho Mirage, CA in the early 1980’s. Golf was her passion as a member of the Springs Country Club, and she was the first female golf member of Thunderbird Country Club. She became a top-notch lady golfer until health issues retired her golfing.
Carolyn had a resilient spirit and patience coping with health. She re-energized by connecting with friends and family. She devoted much of her time to her pet dogs, and working to help rescue animals. She volunteered at the local hospital and was enthusiastic about helping with charity events. Carolyn moved back to Yakima in 2015, to be closer to her family and friends. She had a great sense of humor, appreciated the love of others, and was always very giving.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Noel Giese-Stockman of Seattle, brother Rodger Noel and sister-in-law Teresa Noel of Yakima, granddaughter, Ella Stockman of Seattle, cousin Chuck Van Marter of Goodyear, AZ, niece Michelle Noel and nephew Jason Noel of Yakima, and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Clemance Noel, sister-in-law Beatrice Noel, nephew Justin Noel, and dear friend Joe Roberts.
A mass will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM at St. Paul’s Cathedral Church, 15 S. 12th Avenue, Yakima, WA. The mass is open to family and friends with COVID limits. Private interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Yakima, WA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in her name.
