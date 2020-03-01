Carolyn Hamm

Carolyn Sue Hamm (Neff), age 85, passed away peacefully at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, Wash. on February 25, 2020 surrounded by her closest family. She was born August 6, 1934 in Elmo, Mo. to Galen and Nora Neff. She grew up with five brothers and sisters: Loeva Brown (deceased), Richard Neff (deceased), Barbara McIntyre (deceased), Henry Neff (deceased), and Gladys Beckel (deceased). Carolyn graduated high school and worked at AT&T before marrying Ronald Hamm and giving birth to her daughter Ronda Woods (Hamm). She retired when her first grandchild was born.
Carolyn’s favorite times were those spent with family and friends. She was a lover of golf and bingo, especially when her grandkids tagged along. She was a loyal Mariners baseball fan, and had a caring knack for cooking and baking. She never turned down the opportunity to play a round of cards, and will be remembered for her serious yet loving demeanor.
She is survived by her daughter Ronda Woods, son-in-law Vernon Woods, and three grandchildren: Nicholas, Taylor, and Jacob Woods.
