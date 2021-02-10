Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
“I’ve had a great life, and I have no regrets!” Carolyn Corning lived without regrets, right up to her death February 4, 2021. She was born in Grand Junction, CO, January 18, 1944. Preceded in death by her father and mother, William “Bud” and Pearl O’Dell, and her husband, John Corning. Carolyn is survived by her precious Moose, her sister, Linda Hornstein, and three children with Mike Chambers, Gregory Michael Chambers, Tracey Christine Bishop, and Marty Richard Chambers. She was incredibly honored by three grandchildren, Dylan and Ryan Chambers, and Robert Bishop.
Never was one of the children or grandchildren favored over the other, but each was the most precious in the moment. Nieces, nephews, and in-laws were all loved with all of her heart. To be loved by Carolyn was to be loved in the most protective way; she knew the love of her Lord, Jesus Christ, and she loved in the same way – equal, but different for all she encountered.
Carolyn, “Red” in her time working with Gary Lukehart and at Trailwagons, loved spending time with a bottle of merlot and the Ya Ya’s (friends from jr. high!). After marrying John Corning, time spent with friends became invaluable, and traveling the world together was a goal, not a dream. Tending to her roses, and welcoming visiting birds to her yard, were moments she treasured.
The family will gather to remember Carolyn on Friday, February 12th. In lieu of flowers, they request donations in Carolyn’s name to the hospice facility, Cottage in the Meadow (memfound.org>Compass Care/End of Life), who were instrumental in her comfort in the final days of her life, or to the Lupus Foundation of America (lupus.org) or sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
