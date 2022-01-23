Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Carolyn (Carol) Roy, 67, was a gifted, bold, honorable, godly woman who transitioned into Heaven at home in the caressing arms of loving family January 17, 2022. Carolyn was born March 26, 1954, to William A. and Edith L. (Wood) Roy in Vernon, BC Canada and started her early years living on the family’s Fintry Delta Estate of Okanagan Lake which always had a special place in her heart as she would vacation there annually. In the years following, the family relocated to several cities due to William Roy’s entrepreneurial spirit settling in Prosser, WA, establishing a Hop and Fruit Ranch. Carolyn attended elementary school in Prosser and Carol High School in Yakima.
Carolyn was married to Jerry Kloster for 13 years and had three children, Shawn, Sarah and Jason. She worked in the Yakima School District as a parapro and enjoyed empowering students at several schools. As she encountered her students over the years, they remembered her just as much as she remembered them.
Carolyn was extremely involved with women’s ministry, leading and starting several groups throughout the Yakima Valley. She also became a pastor at Yakima Foursquare Church. Wherever Carolyn went, her love for Jesus and others always shined and touched people’s lives with eternal results. Her passionate commitment to Jesus, family and loving others will always have a special place in the hearts of many.
Carolyn found the love of her life in Ray Taylor, and they were married at Yakima Foursquare Church in October of 2015. They honeymooned at the South Fintry Estate where Ray quickly learned to share her love of the land and the peoples. Together over the six years of marriage, they expanded their ministry, splitting time between Canada and the States. In addition to Canada, they enjoyed traveling to other countries, Israel being the highlight. Priority morning coffee while reading the Bible, devotional time and prayer was a cherished daily routine. Since the inception of their marriage, Carolyn and Ray intentionally established their priorities as God 1st, family 2nd, others 3rd and then ministry.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her daughter Sarah Kloster; parents, older siblings, MaryAnn Holtzinger, Gary Roy, Kenneth Roy and Stanley Roy. She is survived by her husband Ray Taylor, older brother Wes Roy, son Shawn (Anita) Kloster, son Jason (Kim) Kloster, and grandchildren Rella, Brielle, Kayla, Anna, Issac and Lily.
Viewing will be Friday, January 28th 4:00pm-7:00pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Celebration of Life and Reception will follow on Saturday, January 29th at 12:00pm at Yakima Foursquare Church. The zoom information for the service is as follows: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89144656934?pwd=K3c0ZERVRU5FNUMvSWJHME05bkI0dz09, Meeting ID: 891 4465 6934, Passcode: 243190.
“Be with” Jesus, family and friends was her hallmark. Passionate about prayer, praying with anyone, anywhere, anytime. Her unconditional love, strength, laugh and quality time with loved ones will never be forgotten. She never met a stranger. She never met a flower she didn’t like.
Mom, thank you for everything. Me’mere, you taught us so much, you will forever be in our hearts.
Special thanks to Dr. Richard Wilkinson, Dr. Kristin Larson, Dr. Sri Obulareddy and all their wonderful caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, gifts, memorial donations may be made to the donor’s favorite charity and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
