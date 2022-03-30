Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Carolyn (Agape) Mai Doucette was born September 28, 1928 in Yakima, Washington. She reposed March 23, 2022 in Yakima.
Mom went to grade school here in the Yakima valley and graduated from Yakima High School in 1947. She worked as an office manager in Portland, Oregon when she met her future husband Armand D. Doucette in 1950. After he was honorably discharged from the Navy they were married on October 27, 1951. Mom and Dad were married for 58 years until Dad passed in 2009.
Through Mom’s working years she was employed with Nob Hill Water Company off and on for 15 years. But she mainly found her joy in her family, friends, and being a part of the West Valley Rams booster club for over 20 years. Here was where she was known as “Momma D.” Mom was active in many things and would always be there when called upon to help those who were in need. She was truly loved by all that knew her. If she could recount some of her fondest memories it would be loving her grandchildren, and great-grandchild, family gatherings, and talking with her ladies in the front room sharing a glass of wine.
She came to the Lord and was baptized in the Orthodox Christian faith at the age of 83.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Armand D. Doucette, her parents Alexander and Henrietta Breitgham; brothers Leroy, Harold, and Virgil Breitgham and sisters Dorothy Connell and Lois Bloom; a nephew, David Connell and niece Brenda Lozano. She is survived by her son, Armand A. Doucette and wife Jaime; her grandchildren Alexandria, Sofia, Gianna, Andre and great-grandson Harlan Doucette; her sister Sharon Schonewill; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Mom we will miss your laughter, sweet smile, courage and strength, but most of all your devoted love for us all. Memory Eternal!
Funeral will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 10:00 at Holy Cross Orthodox Church.
Burial to follow at West Hills Memorial Park Cemetery, Yakima.
