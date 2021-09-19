Valley Hills Funeral Home
Carol Susan Hammermeister Parrish passed away September 7, 2021 in her home. Carol was born October 9, 1942 to Herbert Paul Hugo Hammermeister and Ruth Graves Hammermeister. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Hammermeister and her parents Herb and Ruth Hammermeister. Carol is survived by her two daughters, Jill Davino (Jim) and Sarah Parrish.
Carol loved teaching children and spending time with her grandchildren, Gianna, Domenico, and Anthony Davino and Zoe Parrish, and great-grandchildren Axel and Navy Thomas.
Carol requested her daughters arrange a private memorial to celebrate her life. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
