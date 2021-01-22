Valley Hills Funeral Home
Our beloved sister, mother, and grandmother Carol Sue Heath (49) of White Swan has joined the Creator January 16, 2021, in Moses Lake, WA. Carol was born November 23, 1971, in Madras OR, to the late Gaylord Heath and late Myrna Quaempts.
She attended the Pendleton High School class of 1990, she was high honors of Pendleton Bucks basketball. She also attended Blue Mountain Community College in 1990/1991.
Carol was a powwow traveler and a traditional food gatherer, queen of the West Expedition Tourists, and Walla Walla Walla Washington Annual Show.
She was a very outstanding worker at the Yakama Nation Legends Casino as table games dealer and supervisor, as well as a cage cashier, and hotel front desk. She worked at Wapato Wolfden as a cashier, and at the Yakama Nation RV as a park specialist.
Carol is survived by Robert Starr, and her siblings, the Heath, Starr, Albert and Quaempts family along with Arnold, Julius, Becky, Adamay, Junes, Toby, and the late Zachery Patricks.
Her children, Olivia (Nigel Wyman), Kanisha (Kevin George), Jada (Adonis Andy) and her 7 grandchildren. She enjoyed her sports, the Trail Blazers, Oregon Ducks, the San Francisco 49ers and her homecoming to Pendleton round up.
Dressing was held January 19, 2021, 8 am, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA. With the burial that followed at the Blackwolf Cemetery in Rock Creek, WA.
