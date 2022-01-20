Valley Hills Funeral Home
Carol “Sue” Brown (Sharp), age 81, was called home on January 13, 2022, after living several years with dementia. Sue was born in Pleasanton, Kansas on April 22, 1940 to Bill and Charlotte Sharp. At the age of four, the family (all seven of them) piled into a ’36 Plymouth sedan and made the three-week trek to Washington state, settling in the Moxee area. Here, the family made a better life for themselves by initially working in the hop industry.
Sue graduated from Moxee High in 1958 and worked for Bank of Yakima (US Bank) for 30 years and later had a daycare for about 20 years. A known animal lover, Sue raised many farm animals — especially horses — on her ranch in East Valley. She never turned away a stray. Sue was also a 4-H leader and hauled her daughter to countless horse shows and volunteered for the Eastern Washington 4-H horse show, for many years in the ’70s, early ’80s.
Having a love of arts and crafts, Sue enjoyed creating projects with her daycare children. She also had an affinity for Southwest art and designed several pieces of her own, which showcased her artistic talent.
Sue is survived by her daughter Kim Thomas-Dietz, son-in-law Jack, grandson Kyle “Christopher” Thomas, sisters Shirley (and Harold) Barnes and Donna Browning, brother Tom (and Pat) Sharp, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her brother-in-law Don Browning and two nephews, Daniel Baird and Matthew Barnes, preceded her in death. At her request there will be no services.
Thank you to the wonderful staff at Riverview Manor. Many of you genuinely loved and cared for her.
Hold on to what is good, even if it is a handful of Earth. Hold on to what you believe, even if it is a tree that stands by itself. Hold on to what you must do, even if it is a long way from here. Hold on to your life, even if it is easier to let go. Hold on to my hand, even if someday I’ll be gone away from you. ~Pueblo Prayer
