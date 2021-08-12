Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Carol Sherman McMurdie was born on January 6, 1930, in Buhl, Idaho. He was the youngest of 11 children born to Samuel Kay and Sarah Amelia McMurdie. In 1949 he married Mary Jane Bacon. Together they had six children: Vicki McMurdie Guenther, Dan McMurdie, Debbie McMurdie Schiele, Jan McMurdie Macinata, Robert McMurdie and Jeff McMurdie. After their divorce, Carol married Diane Wainright Hickman, who had two daughters: Melissa Hickman Fillmore and Shana Hickman Simmons.
In 1951 Carol moved to Washington where he went to work for Weyerhaeuser as a mechanic. From there he went to work for the Washington State Department of Transportation first as a cartographer and later in the Planning Department under Special Studies. He went on to design computer programs, as well as on and off ramps for the state transportation system. Carol was always active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; having held positions in the scouting program, teaching, and various leadership positions. He wife, Diane, was a teacher both in CA and WA where Carol served as an aide in her classrooms in various capacities. While in Cle Elum, Wa he was also active in the local Kiwanis group; participating in many service projects and usually being called on to give a prayer at the beginning of their meetings.
Carol was happiest when being of service to others and using his God-given talents to benefit those around him. He often used his extensive mechanical abilities to help those whose transportation had failed them; often paying for the needed parts out of his own pocket. He took an active part in the Annual Christmas Pageant put on by the Community in Cle Elum, fulfilling the role of one of the leads or of the narrator for several years. His strong speaking voice and his ability to memorize poetry and scripts contributed to his success in this area of his life.
Carol especially enjoyed learning poems and he could quote scriptures – verse after verse. He studied the scriptures and had a strong love for reading them, understanding them, and sharing them with others. He enjoyed adding beauty to his home and yard. He was always planting, weeding, and designing new features that could be seen there. He loved to be outdoors and hated it when the weather necessitated his remaining in. The biggest love though of Carol’s life was his wife and family. He loved all of his children along with the numerous generations of grandchildren that came from having such a large family.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 11-4 at Brookside Funeral Home, 500 E. Mountain View Ave., Ellensburg. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 13, at 11:00 a.m. at Thorp Cemetery, Thorp Cemetery Rd., Thorp, WA. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in