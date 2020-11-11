Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Our world is a little less warm and beautiful today with the loss of beloved mother and grandmother, Carol May Brown. Her sparkling eyes did not open again from an afternoon nap on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. Great solace can be found in imagining her joy as she is reunited in heaven with her parents, Naida and Glen Daniels. Throughout the years, her love for them and ongoing feeling of loss was keenly felt.
Carol was born at home in Wapato on March 8th, 1938. She graduated from Wapato Senior High in 1956. She later went on to further her education at Central Washington University and became a teacher. She shaped young minds and brought out the potential of countless students throughout the upper and lower Yakima Valley. She always said her students taught her more than she ever taught them. She developed a true and enduring connection to each of her students. The legacy she leaves us with is an example of loving unconditionally.
She is survived by her sister Connie Quantrille, her aunt Evelyn Ropp, her sons, Kevin Brown and Ron Brown of Yakima, and her daughter, Cindy (John) Harrington of Wapato; grandchildren: Bobbi (Chad) McLeod, John (Amanda) Harrington, Adrian Harrington, Kyle (Yesenia) Harrington, and Guy Brown. She also got to experience the rare joy of a long-lived life with great-grandchildren: Declan, Sofia, Jimmy, Vivian, and Giselle, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many dear friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Naida Daniels, her sister, Sally Scroggins, and high school sweetheart and husband, James Lee Brown.
Viewing will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6:00-7:00pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). A Graveside Service will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato, WA. Memories and condolences can be left at www.shawandsons.com.
