Carol Lynn (Rabung) Fleskes passed away on December 23, 2021 at the age of 75, following a short battle with very aggressive cancer. She was born in Yakima, Washington, on August 4, 1946, to Victor Leo and Margaret (Peggy) Ann (O’Neill) Rabung. Carol attended the University of Washington and was the first female to graduate with a degree in Civil Engineering. She met her husband of 35 years, Bert Fleskes, in Albany, Oregon. They both jokingly said, “they met in the sewers.” She spent her career in service to the public and the environment. She worked for 35 years for the Washington State Department of Ecology, leading numerous programs through some of the most challenging times. She served on the Washington Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors and was a recipient of the Governor’s Distinguished Managers Award in 1991. She is preceded in death by her husband, father, and son, Bradley Fleskes. She is survived by her children, Julie Spalding, Bruce Fleskes (Paula), Brian Fleskes (Kathy), Susie Baxter (Troy), Brett Fleskes (Robin), and Maria Skinner, 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother and sister, Nancy Mandeville (Jon). A Celebration of Life will be held March 5, 2022, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at The Kodiak Room, 225 Sussex Ave. W., Tenino, Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tenino Combined PTSA, PO Box 627, Tenino, WA 98589 or any of the Tenino High School Booster Programs.
