Carol Lynn Ingram (Carol Yeager, Carol Chetterbock) (age 63) of Mukilteo, Washington, passed on February 25, 2022. She died in Everett, Washington, surrounded by her loving children Dustin and Devon and their spouses while in the hospital battling pneumonia. She was preceded in death by her parents: father William Chetterbock, Jr. and mother Berneice Lammela. She is survived by her stepfather George Lammela, brother Bill Chetterbock, sister Shelley Wolfe, son Dustin Yeager, daughter Devon Yeager, daughter-in-law Kim Yeager, son-in-law Jason Heintz, stepson Jesse Ingram, stepdaughter Heather Fox, and many grandchildren (Ellie Rath, Conner Rath, Lane Rath, Mechelle Busey, Manessah Radisich, Rozlynn Radisich, and Isaac Radisich).
Carol was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on June 20, 1958, and graduated from Rock Spring High School in 1976. In her work life, she was the lead for a deburr department in the aerospace industry for many years and was known for being a hard worker that always focused on ensuring the job was done safely and in the best possible way.
She loved fishing, camping, gardening, cooking, and feeding her neighborhood hummingbirds. She also loved spending time on the Washington coast and enjoyed trips to Las Vegas. She was a huge Seattle Seahawks fan and was almost always found sporting the team colors of blue, green, and silver. She loved animals, especially her beloved dog Bruiser, who was her trusty companion for the past 10 years. Throughout her life she had many other pet dogs and cats, including Hank, Buck, Miss Kitty, Harley, and Dixie, to name a few.
Her homemade lasagna, fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, melt-in-your-mouth chicken, twice baked pineapple ham and gravy, and so many other creations will be dearly missed, but not nearly as much as we will miss her kindness, optimism, and generosity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in