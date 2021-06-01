Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Carol Leona Schurk Cartier was raised up on eagle’s wings, right before the breath of dawn, to be held in the palm of the hand of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, made to shine like the sun through God the Father Almighty, Creator of Heaven and Earth, on May 24, 2021, at the age of 87. She peacefully passed with the support of Chaplaincy Health Care in her assisted living facility home in Kennewick, Washington.
Carol was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 20, 1933, the sixth of eight children in the marriage of Joseph August Schurk and Leona Marie Schneider. Carol and her siblings moved back and forth from Milwaukee to St. Louis, Missouri, depending on where her father was needed to run the family’s multiple businesses at any given time. In 1943, the moving boxes stayed put for good in St. Louis, as everyone settled in at 5845 Itaska Street.
A very photogenic infant, Carol’s baby picture hung for many years outside of the photographer’s studio as his signature shot.
After graduating from Nerinx Hall High School, Carol and her two best friends, Carol Ann and Claire headed west to Seattle where she found work as a stenographer, eventually meeting, falling in love and accepting the marriage proposal of Urgel Orphile Cartier, and the two were married on September 2, 1961 in St. Louis.
Carol and Urgel had three sons, Matthew, Curt and Kyle. While her boys were growing up, Carol was a dedicated homemaker who lovingly embraced everything that involved the Catholic Church, St. Paul’s Parish and Carroll High School.
Carol was a constant volunteer and supporter of the schools her children attended. From year-round recess playground sentinel to candy bar sales to Booster Club bingo, she was always the first to pitch in for parochial school fundraising. Carol supported every athletic event all of her sons participated in all the way through their high school graduations.
Trekking through and setting up shop around Pacific Northwest forests in the family’s Starcraft trailer, Charlie Camper, was a passion of Carol’s while the boys were growing up.
She adored Notre Dame and Seattle Seahawks Football, but her all-time favorite was the Seattle Mariners. She loved her Mariners, and after Urgel passed in 2003, she and her best buds, Rose, Bonnie and Betty began a decade plus yearly pilgrimage to either the club’s Spring training facilities, or to Safeco Field to root on the squad live, only to be ultimately disappointed come September every year.
Carol is survived by her sister Sue Emerson and brother Jack Schurk (Augustine), all of St. Louis; sons Matt (Lynette) of Orlando, FL; Curt (Cathy Kelly) of Kennewick, WA; and Kyle (Julia) of Orlando, FL; grandchildren Austin, Nolan, Will, Nathan, Jordan of Orlando, FL, and Cate of Richland, WA; plus many nieces, nephews. cousins, loving extended family members and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Urgel; brothers James, Gerald and Joseph Schurk; sisters Mary Lou Schurk and Lois Terry; and grandson, Cannon.
In lieu of flowers the family hopes you will consider a donation to the Catholic Charities of Central Washington. Go online to catholiccharitiescw.org.
For a gallery of pictures taken from Carol’s life please visit Carol’s Everlasting Memorial set-up though this website. Obituaries Search for Carol Cartier (dignitymemorial.com)
Thursday, June 3, 2021 there will be a viewing and rosary recital at Langevin Funeral Home, 1010 W. Yakima Ave. The viewing begins at 4:00 p.m. and a brief service will start at 5:30pm before the rosary. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at St. Paul Cathedral, 15 S. 12th Ave. in Yakima at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021.
Graveside final blessing immediately following at Calvary Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In