Carol Lea Swift-Waters passed away unexpectedly April 15, 2020 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. She was living at Elmcroft Assisted Living where she will be truly missed by many. Carol always had a positive outlook and liked to share a smile and an encouraging comment to all she visited with daily.
Carol was born to Maxine and Gene Swift on August 10, 1951 in Havre, Montana. She lived her primary years in Spokane and then Seattle, WA. After graduation she attended and graduated from WSU with a degree in social work which took her to South Korea with the Red Cross and then to California. In 1979, Carol met and married Roger Waters. Together they worked at several nuclear plants around the country which gave them the opportunity to travel, which Carol loved to do. Eventually, they made their home in Florida and they were blessed with a baby boy, named Matthew. Sadly, Matthew passed away at three months of age due to a congenital heart defect.
Carol was a person of many passions. She was adventurous, loving, and empathetic which took her to many lines of work and service including a certified massage therapist and a wellness coach, to name a few. She also served as a Hospice Volunteer Coordinator for Haven Healthcare in Florida. She had the gift of looking for the positive in everything. Along with traveling she loved to watch the birds and read books in the sun.
Carol is survived by her brothers Larry (Sue) Swift, and Randy (Naomi) Swift, nephews, Brian Swift and Taylor Swift, and niece Jessica Swift. She is preceded in death by her son Matthew Waters, her parents, Gene and Maxine Swift and her niece and nephew, Melanie Swift-Rogers and Jason Swift.
To all of her wonderful friends across the country who were so dear and loyal to her throughout the years, thank you for your love and support.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
