On Monday, 25 January 2021, Carol Larraine Tweten, our beloved mother, sister, and friend, passed away at the age of 68. Carol was born to Millicent C. Baron and John T. Bowling II in Baltimore, Maryland on 9 November 1952.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Millicent C. Baron (John Baron), John T. Bowling II and one grandchild, Blake Brown. She is survived by her children Tammy Hoefer, Anthony Taylor (Alicia), Johna Brown (Mac), and Kala Brown (Josh), siblings John Bowling (Virginia), Steven Bowling (Sue), Kathleen Hmiel (Luke), Jane Varvaro (Barry), Maggie Gagne (Lee), Sharon Dunner, Annette Irwin (Edward), and Spike Baron, and 12 grandchildren.
Carol graduated from Clearwater High School in 1970 in Clearwater, Florida. She received her Associates Degree in Arts and Science from Yakima Valley College in Yakima, Washington. Professionally, Carol was an insurance broker/adjuster but her passion was being creative. Carol was an avid dancer, dance instructor, loved singing karaoke and dipped her toes into as many crafts as she could. She was very caring, generous, never met a stranger and had many friends. Carol was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life is planned with immediate family and her ashes will be spread on the beaches of Florida as her final resting place, per her request. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the American Diabetes Association in her name.
