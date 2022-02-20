Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Carol L Hammermeister, 83 years old of Yakima, WA passed away on January 31st, 2022, due to a farming accident. Carol was born October 26th, 1938 to Lillian and George Hendricks in Los Angeles, CA. Carol moved to Tampico City, WA during her elementary school years. Later in high school, Carol moved with her family back to Hayward, CA, and graduated there.
After high school, Carol started drag racing and met Les Lenington. She decided to marry and move back to Yakima, WA where they started a cattle ranch. They had one child, Lisa Lenington, before they divorced a few years later. Carol worked at KIMA TV, during which time she met Joe Hammermeister. They married in 1974 in Reno, NV.
Carol was a lifelong member of the Wiley City Saddle Club. Carol loved everything western, and rodeo was her passion. Early in her marriage to Joe, she asked him to learn to team rope with her. That was the start of a lifelong passion for roping and rodeo. Carol loved the mountains and going on cattle drives whenever she had the opportunity. Later in life, she was a fantastic golfer. She enjoyed golfing with her friends at Suntides Golf Course and visiting family in Hawaii. Carol loved kids, animals, and anyone that needed her; she was always available to help someone in need.
Carol was preceded in death by her mother Lillian, her father George, her brothers Bob Hendricks and Rod Hendricks, and her son Tyler Hammermeister. Carol is survived by her husband Joe, brother Jay of LaPine, OR, daughter Lisa, and granddaughter Jade.
Carol did not wish for services to be held; we will celebrate her remarkable life and love her in our hearts forever. Cards/pictures/stories may be sent to 9710 Ahtanum Road, Yakima, WA 98903. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in