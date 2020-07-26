Carol L (Gardner) Bailey, 81, Zillah, WA, formerly of White Swan, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Toppenish, WA from dementia. Carol was born to Jesse W Gardner and Edna Pearl (Roe) Gardner in Morton, WA. She spent her early years in Randle and then moved with her family to White Swan, WA. Carol and her brother Steve along with her cousins had many adventures growing up on the farm. She attended White Swan School graduating in 1957. She had many lifelong school friends who she kept in contact with, looking forward to her school reunions. On May 28, 1957 she married Henry W. Bailey. Carol and Henry were married 57 years when Henry passed away on August 8, 2014.
Carol and Henry had three children Tom, Greg, and Natalie. Carol’s main career while her kids were growing up, was being a homemaker and mom.
She was always involved in their activities, from Cub Scout Den Mother and Campfire Girl leader to attending their sports and school functions.
Later she enjoyed attending her grandkids activities whenever possible.
As her kids grew older, mom became librarian at White Swan Public Library, a position she held for many years which gave her the opportunity to connect with a lot of the people from the community. Later she operated a daycare, worked at several fruit warehouses and then at Dairyland Insurance in Toppenish working for Zelda Newman, Mom had many hobbies and always seemed to have a new project to work on. She was a fine seamstress, sewing a lot of her and her daughter’s clothes. She also was a great cook and baker which she learned from her mom.
In 2002, Mom and Dad moved to Zillah, WA to enjoy retirement. After Dad’s passing Mom lived at home until moving into memory care in 2019.
Carol is survived by her sons Tom Bailey, wife Kim of Centerville, LA; Greg Bailey, wife Barbara of White Swan, WA; daughter Natalie Newman, husband Paul of Zillah, WA; grandchildren Jess Bailey (Lori), Rygh Bailey, Clive Bailey, Samuel Bailey (Samantha), and Callie Jane Bailey; her brother Steve Gardner (Anita); and many special cousins.
Viewing on Wednesday, July 29th 12-3 pm at Hegge’s Colonial Funeral Home, Toppenish. Graveside Services on Thursday, July 30, 11 am at Reservation Cemetery, Wapato.
