On January 17th, 2022 heaven gained a beautiful angel. Born on January 1st, 1938 Carol Jane Burley was a true gift and blessing to everyone who came into her life.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband James and son, Steve Burley. She is survived by brother Tom (Cheryl) Funkhouser, sister Haley Landis, daughters Sharon Metz, Kathy Rowe, Sarah (Jamie) Fate, and Tena Burley, grandchildren Lara Carmichael. Jacob Burley, Kyle Burley (Christine Suggs), Liz Tikriti (Marissa Pickett), Lane and Emma Fate, Makenzie and Morgan Metz, Taylor and Harlan Rowe, and Kiersten (Eric) Burroughs, and great-grandchildren Nathan Carmichael, Loren Scott-Metz and Brody Burroughs.
Please join in a Celebration of her Life on Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11:00 at Wesley United Methodist Church - Yakima.
