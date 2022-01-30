Keith & Keith Funeral Home
On January 17th, 2022, heaven gained a beautiful angel. Born on January 1st, 1938, Carol Jane Burley was a true gift and blessing to everyone who came into her life.
Carol graduated from UC Davis where she met her husband, Jim. The couple moved to Yakima, WA in 1965 where she devoted all her love and energy into raising her four children.
Her innate charisma, intelligence and ability to connect with people launched her into a successful 33-year career in real estate.
Carol’s sense of adventure took her and Jim across the globe, but nothing was more dear than spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Anyone who met Carol would tell you that she had a palpable authenticity and warmth. She was the epitome of unconditional love. Her generosity, class and wisdom were a gift to us all. All of these traits were complimented by a calm strength we all admired and strive to emulate.
Carol attracted a care team of extraordinary women affectionately referred to as, “Team Burley.” These women loved our mom so much and quickly became family. Words cannot express our gratitude for their skilled care, compassion and companionship.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband James and son, Steve Burley. She is survived by brother Tom (Cheryl) Funkhouser, sister Haley Landis, daughters Sharon Metz, Kathy Rowe, Sarah (Jamie) Fate, Tena Burley and grandchildren Lara Carmichael. Jacob Burley, Kyle (Christine) Burley, Liz Tikriti, Marissa Pickett, Lane and Emma Fate, Makenzie and Morgan Metz, Taylor and Harlan Rowe, Kiersten (Eric) Burroughs and great-grandchildren Nathan Carmichael, Loren Scott-Metz and Brody Burroughs.
In lieu of flowers, please tell someone how important they are to you and donate to your favorite charity to honor Carol’s generosity.
