Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
With great sadness we announce the passing of Carol Ann McCoy Schreck, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend, on July 12, 2021. A resident of Zillah, Carol was born on February 6, 1951.
Carol was the beloved mother of Kathleen and Danial Schreck, the proud grandmother of Aaron, Jadon and Beth, and great-grandmother of Abcde, Brynlee, and another blessed one on the way. Carol had eleven siblings and loved them all dearly, especially the youngest, Gary, who was not only her brother but her best friend. She also had several nieces and nephews.
Carol is preceded in death by her grandparents Mirl and Theckla Cobb, parents Howard McCoy and Norman and Marian St. John, and numerous aunts, uncles and nephews.
A Celebration of Carol’s Life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (500 Nathaniel Ln., Zillah, WA 98953) on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In