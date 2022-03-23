Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Carol Ann Finney was born September 9, 1941 in Hendrum, Minnesota; she ended her earthly trip March 16, 2022 after dealing with several health issues.
Road Trip! Carol’s love for travel may have started in 1951 when Harold and Ethel (Bowhall) Finney packed the family into a 1949 Ford and headed west to Edmonds, Washington where Harold had a job waiting. Maybe that trip created her thirst for future travel; her retirement dream was to travel America in a Class C motor home seeking out golf courses and discovering the beauty of our country.
Carol graduated from Edmonds High School, Class of 1959. Then working summers for the Edmonds Park Department, saving for college, she stayed home and attended Everett Community College where she received her Associate of Arts degree (1961); on to her dream college earning a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Pacific Lutheran University (1963); and a Master in Education at Central Washington University (1969). Later she took several classes at the University of Washington.
Upon arriving in Yakima for her first teaching job, Carol and her mother went apartment hunting. When the owner didn’t respond to the doorbell, Ethel responded “it’s Monday – wash day.” Sure enough the owner was out back hanging up the wash. The owner responded, “We don’t rent to students.” That’s how young Carol looked, and she would keep that youthful appearance and exuberance for many years.
Carol furthered her own physical skills and knowledge by attending two-week California Physical Education continuing education courses at Cal Poly, San Louis Obispo (she had wicked good racket skills and competitive nature). While at Cal Poly, Carol was able to explore southern California, including Hearst Castle and the Scandinavian town of Solvang. Her Norwegian soul really enjoyed Solvang. Carol and her mother would later visit family in Norway.
Carol taught and coached at Eisenhower High School in Yakima (1963-1996) and again in 2002-03; she was a lifetime Cadet. During that time, Carol was the department chair for 30 years. In 1971, she started the girls’ basketball and track and field teams at Eisenhower and remained the coached of both teams for 10 years. The Eisenhower girls’ track and field team finished second at the State Championships in Goldendale (1975). Carol also coached softball (1983-2004), qualifying for the State Tournament twice. She as selected Big-9 Coach of the Year (1985) when the team won the league title. Carol was recently recognized when she was inducted into the 2017 Eisenhower High School Inaugural Alumni Hall of Fame class. The Eisenhower softball field was named the Carol Finney Field during a ceremony held between games of a double header on May 11, 2018. Carol was proud to have spent her entire career at Eisenhower High School and cherished her time as a Cadet!
Carol officiated volleyball for the Washington Officials Association (WOA) for 39 years, an experience that included middle school, high school, and several State Volleyball Tournaments. Carol officiated several years for Pac-8 and Big Sky collegiate conferences. She officiated basketball for 12 years and was one of the founders of Central Washington Board of Officials (the original local combined sports board for girls’ basketball and volleyball officials).
Carol worked District Volleyball tournaments for over 25 years. She worked State Volleyball Tournaments at Renton, Wenatchee, Riverview (Finley), and Spokane 13 times. She was the Assigning Secretary for Central Washington Volleyball for over 25 years, and part of the evaluation team every year.
Carol served WIAA as the manager of the 1B, 2B, 1A State Volleyball Tournament (over 12 years) and the 1B, 2B State Softball Tournament (8 years).
She was a recipient of the WOA Meritorious Award (1992), awarded the YVIAA Distinguished Service Award in appreciation for dedicated service to the Youth of the YVIAA (2005), and was inducted into the WIAA Hall of Fame (2012). She was appointed to the original Fee Review Committee and served as Region 5 Board Representative for 10 years.
Carol was recognized for her work with girls’ sports during the May 12, 2012, halftime program of the WNBA Seattle Storm basketball game when the organization recognized the 40th year of Title IX. Title IX, Federal legislation that mandated opportunities for both sexes in any educational program or activity including sports. Title IX has provided girls with an opportunity for college scholarship, Olympic completion, careers playing and or coaching professionally.
Carol loved her time on the golf course spending many years with the SunTides Tuesday Ladies group. She also competed in the Yakima Ladies Championship for years. She was a founding director and board member of Parker Youth & Sports Foundation. Carol served on the board for the Yakima Stealers Fastpitch organization.
Carol has dedicated her life to helping the students of the valley. Even with her passing she will be helping young people financially supporting girls’ sports programs in the valley.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Ethel Finney and brother Denny. She is survived by her brother John of Yakima; sister-in-law, Judy Finney of Edmonds; Jennifer Matson (Jon), Chris Finney, Joe Finney and David Finney (Nan); and a number of cousins and great-nieces and nephews in the Lynnwood area.
Memorials may be made to the favorite charity of the donor, First Tee of Yakima, Parker Youth & Sports Foundation or Eisenhower High School Fastpitch and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936).
Viewing is scheduled for Monday, March 28, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home, 500 Prospect Place, Moxee, WA. A private Graveside Service will be held at Purdy & Walters Floral Hills Cemetery, Lynnwood, Washington. A Celebration of Life (memorial service) has been scheduled for Saturday, April 16, 2:00 pm, Eisenhower High School in the Auditorium. Wear your Eisenhower colors if you have them.
