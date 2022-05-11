Carol was gathered into the arms of the Lord on March 30, 2022.
She went to sleep after dinner and never woke up.
She was 80 and born in Tacoma, WA on June 26, 1941, to Mildred and Robert J. Cheney Sr. of Yakima, WA.
Carol died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
Carol married Michael D. Carlon of Selah, WA. They met at Yakima Valley College, seated next to each other in European History. Carol was the homecoming queen.
Being a college baseball player, Michael needed someone to take notes for him on most Friday game days.
Carol agreed to provide Friday class notes in exchange for breakfasts on Saturday mornings. After two Saturdays, Carol and Michael became a team for the next 61 years.
More than 25 siblings from the Cheney-Carlon families attended Yakima Valley College. They were married before graduating from Washington State University in 1963. Carol was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Michael was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.
Both taught school in Seattle’s Belleview School District for two years. Then they returned to Selah where Michael helped his dad, Bill Carlon, coach the Upper Valley Senior American Legion baseball team for ten years. During that time, they won two state championships.
Carol loved telling friends about graduating from little Moxee High School and she was student body president like her brother. Before starting a family, she taught part time in the East Valley School District and directed the choir at Terrace Heights Presbyterian Church with her mother in the choir.
Carol is survived by her husband Michael, daughter Carolynn Carlon, son Douglas John Carlon, MD, and wife Jill, plus daughter Joanna Lee Burman and husband Rick. All live in Arizona. An infant son, Michael Dean Carlon Jr., was born but only survived two days. All the children were born in Yakima, Washington. In addition, Carol is also survived by her brother Robert D. Cheney Jr. in Naches, Washington and sister Beverly Thomson in Austin, Texas. Carol’s dad Robert J. Cheney Sr. founded and ran Cheney Sports Wholesale in Yakima for 60 years with son Robert D. Cheney Jr. helping manage the business.
The patriarch of the historic Carlon family, P.A. Carlon, arrived at Ft. Walla Walla in 1870, driving livestock for a wagon train. He was 16. The Carlon family still farms their wheat ranch between Colfax and Spokane, Washington.
When Michael was promoted to pharmaceutical division manager, the family moved to Denver after a two year stay in Kansas City.
Carol and Michael spent 33 wonderful years in Denver where Jody and Doug finished college and medical school respectively.
Then the whole family moved to Phoenix where son Douglas set up his vascular surgery practice. Carol was noted for reading stories to her granddaughters and helping them with their homework. Michael and Carol have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Carol stayed home with the children until their teen years in Denver. Then she returned to her work as a teacher at Dennison Elementary School.
Carol also taught a neighborhood Bible study for ten years. One of her students, Peggy Cummins, went on to Sierra Leone, West Africa and started a mission building “home churches” in this very poor country. Peggy started 210 “home churches” over 31 years.
Carol was an excellent pianist and was noted for playing hymns at her Denver and later Phoenix Bible studies. One Christmas in Denver at Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church, she played the piano and directed the Christmas “Messiah.”
Michael and Carol enjoyed several trips to Europe and the British Isles plus a historical trip to China. However, time spent fishing and camping together in the Rocky Mountains in their boat and motor home was unsurpassed. God blessed them.
On Sundays, Michael and Carol could be found helping with the small children at Crosswalk Church. Both Michael and Carol also enjoyed volunteering for 15 years at Canaan in the Desert (Phoenix) with the Evangelical Sisters of Mary.
Carol will be missed greatly by her family and many friends. Memorial and celebration services for Carol Ann Carlon will be held after Easter at the home of Jill and Douglas Carlon, Peoria, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, Carol would have appreciated donations to the Crosswalk Church Kids Ministry, in care of Crosswalk Church, PO Box 13, Laveen, AZ 85339.
