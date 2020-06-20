Valley Hills Funeral Home
Carol A. Muffett, of Zillah, Washington, passed away on June 12, 2020 due to complications from Lupus and heart disease. Carol has had a lifetime battle with health issues and always stayed strong throughout her many procedures and surgeries. She is remembered for her positive spirit and cheerful disposition.
Carol A. Muffett was born in Othello, WA on June 16, 1955, to Don and Willie McReynolds. Carol spent her childhood living in many places throughout the country while her dad was in the Navy. Carol was previously married and had a daughter, Karina, who she loved unconditionally. On July 9, 1978, Carol met the love of her life, Mike Muffett. From that day on the two were inseparable. They were married on June 2, 1979. The family included Mike’s sons: Kevin and Jamie. Karina was adopted by Mike in June of 1979 and the family of five was complete.
Due to chronic health conditions, Carol was unable to complete high school. She worked for the family business Muffett and Sons, where she taught herself: book-keeping, accounting, and office management. Carol showed up to work each day with a cheerful attitude ready to serve the local farmers. Carol is known for coming to work dressed to the nines. She was dedicated to the employees as well, baking cakes for their birthdays. For twenty-five years she worked side by side with Mike and helped to grow the business with a kind hand and an open heart.
Along with her family, Carol enjoyed many activities: flying, RV camping, snowmobiling, boating and water-skiing. She was always willing to go on a new adventure. At Moses Lake the family gathered for many days of summer fun; and Carol would not miss any opportunity to laugh along with all the children playing on the lawn. Carol and Mike liked to travel as well. From family vacations to multiple trips with friends many memories were made.
Carol’s hobbies included: crafting, doll collecting, and shopping. No matter how she chose to fill her free time, she did it with passion. Carol would happily gift her latest projects to friends and family. She made many lasting friendships through bonding over a new craft.
Carol will be remembered with love. Even though she was soft spoken she was able to convey her fondness for all of those who were fortunate to be touched by her life.
Carol was preceded by her mother, father and mother- and father-in-law. She is survived by her husband, Mike; her sister Donna (Colville); brother Eugene (Colville); three children, Kevin (Barbra), Karina, and Jamie (Angelica); four grandsons (Mathew, Sean, Ian, and Maverick); three granddaughters (Katelyn, Kellee, and Sydnie); and one great-grandson (Nathaniel); and various nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital. The extra care provided by the nurses was greatly appreciated.
A celebration of her life will take place on July 4, 2020 at the family home in Moses Lake, WA.
