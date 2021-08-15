Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Carmena Fern Capp was born in Parma, Idaho on July 27, 1930, to Kenneth and Louise French. She spent much of her childhood in Sitka, Alaska, where her parents were missionaries. Her school days were filled with friends, outings with her church youth group, and after-school solo rowboat excursions in Crescent Bay.
After high school graduation in 1947, while traveling south on a merchant navy ship to college in Seattle, she met the radio operator, Philip Capp. They married on June 12, 1951, after college, and left for Newton, Kansas where Phil served as a Free Methodist pastor. Their first two children were born there: Kenneth and Ruth.
Carmena and Phil both felt called to mission work abroad. Thus in 1958 they departed by ship to then Southern Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe. They ministered at the Lundi mission station and school where, until 1976, they shared the love of Jesus with the students and families there. During that time Carol and Karen were born.
Carmena became famous for her “open house” of tea and conversation, loving encouragement, and mentoring. This continued when in 1979 Carmena and Phil returned to Pietermaritzburg in South Africa to establish a seminary that prepared men and women for Christian ministry. The seminary was non-denominational and interracial, which was ground-breaking at that time. The seminary library, built shortly after their retirement, is named after them.
Carmena’s passion for gardening reflected her desire to care for beauty in God’s world. She landscaped the garden around her home at Lundi and honed her skills at the seminary in Pietermaritzburg. One still sees her designs upon visiting there. A multi-faceted person, Carmena was an excellent speaker and writer displaying her wry wit, sage advice, serious thought, and her unmatched gift as a storyteller. Her letters are treasures.
In 1994 Carmena and Phil’s years of missionary work officially came to an end. They moved to Yakima, Washington, where their son, Ken, and daughter-in-law, Juliet, provided a home for them. Their “open house” constantly echoed with the voices of friends, co-workers, and visiting family. Carmena’s influence and circle of admirers and friends has continued to defy measuring.
Carmena leaves behind her husband of 70 years, Philip, her sister Ramona, son Ken (Juliet), daughters Ruth and Karen (Mike), grandsons Philip (Amy) and Joseph (Shannon), Ian and Benjamin (Alyssa) and great-grandchildren Charles and Eloise, Avery and Stella, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Carmena’s sister Audrey and brother Rodney preceded her in death, as did her daughter Carol.
Carmena went on to Heaven on Saturday morning, August 7, 2021. She was 91. Graveside Services were held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
