Carmen Teresa Martinez was born in Lajas, Puerto Rico, on February 1, 1948, the youngest daughter of Domingo Martinez Flores and Petra Rivera Pagan. She was a loving wife to Daniel Negron for 31 years, a devoted mother of three, grandmother of six, and a great-grandmother of one. She went to be with our Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Carmen’s deep, abiding faith in God strengthened her throughout her life’s journey. She was a founding member of Roca Eterna - Christian Church in the Bronx, NY where she served for 40 years. Carmen always had encouraging and uplifting words. Always ready to help anyone in need. She had a huge heart that impacted everyone she came across and gave her all without expecting anything in return.
Out of all the loves in her life, Carmen loved being a Mom the most. She took pride in raising her children to be respectful and to honor this gift called life. Each child had their own special bond with her and she loved everything about them. She also loved being a grandmother and was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Carmen had such a great sense of humor and loved laughing with others. Her boisterous laughter was contagious! Her beautiful smile and kindest heart will stay with us forever.
Carmen is survived by her children, Daniel (Lisett) Negrón, Jr., of Cape Coral, FL; Danette (Jorge) Negrón-Cortes, of Yakima, WA; and Leida (David) Negrón-Gore, of Selah, WA; her six grandchildren: Isaiah, Kelsey, Jayda, Dalizey, Mikael, and Joshua and her great-granddaughter, Kehlani Garcia; her sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who she loved dearly.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospice staff, especially her amazing nurse, Jolene, we will forever be grateful for you. Thank you to all who stood in prayer for Carmen and the family during this time.
Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go. Joshua 1:9
