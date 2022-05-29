Carmen T. Gonzales

September 13, 1966 - May 21, 2022
It is with profound sadness that the family of Carmen Theresa Gonzales announce her passing in Seattle on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the age of 55.
Carmen is survived by Keith Swanson, her beloved husband of 29 years; sons Thomas Swanson and Adam Swanson; mother Theresa Gonzales, Olympia; mother-in-law Bonnie (Dave) Carr, Ellensburg; father-in-law Brian (Pat) Swanson, Torey, UT; brothers Phil (Karen) Gonzales, Chandler, AZ, and Paul Gonzales, Seattle; sisters Elizabeth (Ayman) Mohamed, Yakima, and Mary Ann (Paul) Campos, Olympia; sister-in-law Kristen (Brad) Conner, Maple Valley; nieces Jessica Gonzales, Cassandra Campos, and Brynlee Conner; nephews Marcus Gonzales, Charlie (Holly) Gonzales, Mason Gonzales, Alejandro Campos, Nicolas Campos, and Bennet Conner; aunts; uncles; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Simon Gonzales.
Carmen was born to Simon and Theresa Gonzales in Yakima, Washington, on September 13, 1966, the youngest of five brothers and sisters. Carmen graduated from Toppenish High School in 1985 and attended Central Washington University and graduated in 1991 with a degree in Mathematics Education. She would go on to earn her Master’s in Mathematics Education from the University of Chicago in 1998. Wanting to give back to the area where she was raised, she began her teaching career in the Wapato School District, working in Central Washington as both a teacher and administrator until 2008, when she moved to the Seattle area to work as an administrator in the Highline School District. In 2017 she went back into the classroom to do what she loved, teaching students.
A memorial to celebrate Carmen’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in the name of Carmen Gonzales to Bull Terrier Rescue Inc., www.bullterrierrescue.org.
