Carmen Emerick, age 77, a long-time resident of the Yakima Valley, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 peacefully at home with loved ones by her side. Carmen was an amazingly strong person that battled cancer for the past two years. She never gave up and always had a smile on her face even on her worst of days.
Carmen was born February 21st, 1943 in Dallas, Oregon to Conrad and Rachel Schliesmayer. She was raised in Naches, Washington, where she created many childhood memories. Carmen married James Emerick on November 30th, 1973. Carmen had two sons (David, Doug) from a previous marriage. Later, James and Carmen were blessed with their daughter (Deana).
Carmen had many interests throughout her life, but her most cherished role was being a mother/homemaker/wife. Carmen was always a supporting and caring mother. She was always there for her children anytime she was needed. Carmen was always sitting on the sidelines at her children’s sporting events, being their number one fan! She also worked at many retail jobs, such as a product demonstrator. She also loved working at the Central Washington State Fair each year in the ticket booth.
Carmen loved volunteering her time in numerous organizations throughout the Yakima Valley. She volunteered at her children’s schools (PTA), as a Campfire Leader, and most recently at the Yakima Harman Center. She loved organizing special events and weekly game dates with friends.
Carmen will be remembered as having a heart of gold! She was a people person, anyone that met her, loved her. Many people called her mom. She enjoyed crafting, baking, senior trips, trips to the beach, playing cards, and spending time with her family & friends. She always held a special place in her heart for her grandchildren Avery & Gunnar. She would never miss a soccer game and always loved attending Avery’s dance recitals. She had a special bond with them that most would hope for. She would refer to them as her “babies.”
A special thanks goes out to Yakima Regional Home Health & Hospice. Especially, Jolene, Maggie, Cammie, Katie, and Chaplain Jerry. We would not have gotten through this without you. She enjoyed your visits and your loving care.
Carmen is survived by her husband of 47 years, James, sons, David & Doug Emerick, daughter, Deana Goetz (Jason); grandchildren Michael (Pia), Tori, Sierra, Heather, Chandler, Johnathan, Chuck, Hudson, Rachael, Avery, and Gunnar. She is also survived by her sister Sandra Allan, and sister-in-law Irene Sparks (who was also by her side when she took her last breath). She is also survived by three great-grandchildren that she loved spending time with, as well as many other family members & friends that she loved dearly (Pam, Shawna, Wendy).
Carmen is preceded in death by her parents Conrad and Rachel Schliesmayer, and a daughter that died at birth.
A viewing will be held on January 4th from 4-8 at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, all family and friends are welcome to attend. There will be a private memorial service on January 5th, 2020 after she will be laid to rest at West Hills Memorial Park. There will be a Facebook Live Stream Service for all of you to join us during her services. To access the link go to www.lepfuneralhome.com, search for her name and click on join livestream. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memories and messages can be shared at www.lepfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Yakima Humane Society in honor of Carmen Emerick. https://yakimahumane.org. She always loved her furry friends.
