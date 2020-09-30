Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Carlotta L. Manuel, age 64, passed away at her home on Friday September 25, 2020. She was born in Yakima, Washington to Vincent and Clara Manuel. She spent her life in Yakima raising the two great loves of her life, her children Anthony and Angela, before finally getting promoted to grandma.
Despite her no-nonsense attitude, Carlotta had an extremely big heart and dedicated her life to helping others whether that be friends, family, or those who were less fortunate. Her heart was big enough for everyone! She had a servant’s heart putting others ahead of herself and never expecting anything in return. Every Memorial Day she looked forward to cleaning the Veteran’s headstones and putting the flags up along 24th avenue at Tahoma Cemetery with her brother-in-law and grandson. She spent countless hours gathering and distributing donations for the homeless, for the YWCA, and for veterans. Her love of her fellow humans only slightly overshadowed her great love of animals. Much of her time was also spent volunteering at animal shelters and taking in the occasional pet in need.
She loved watching her son play baseball almost as much as she loved watching her daughter skate around the derby track with the Wine Country Crushers. She was considered their derby mom and as such, she was very active in the derby world doing whatever she could to help out “her girls.” She loved her derby daughters.
Anybody who had the pleasure of being invited to her parties, especially her 4th of July parties, knew how much she loved to entertain. Surrounded by her family and her friends was her ultimate happy place and she lived for the next great get-together. If you went home hungry or sober from one of her parties, it was your own fault! She was an amazing cook and a whiskey connoisseur.
Carlotta is survived by her son Anthony D. Alexander (Tara); grandsons, Brayden, Jayse, Cade, Cole, and Jax; granddaughter Hartley; brothers, Phil Manuel (Donna), Loren Manuel (Merla), Jan Manuel (Laura) and brother-in-law John VanEpps; and countless others she considered “framily.”
She will be forever remembered by those who hearts she’s touched. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10 AM at Brookside Funeral Home which is located at 500 W. Prospect Rd. in Moxee, Washington. A Luncheon will be held shortly afterward, location TBD. The service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link under Carlotta’s obituary on our website www.brooksidefuneral.com where memories can condolences can also be shared.
