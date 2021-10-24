Carlos Gonzalez, 67, greatly loved husband, father, grandfather, and brother went to be in the presence of his Lord and Savior on October 15, 2021 after an unexpected illness. He was born April 15, 1954 in La Blanca, TX, to Panfilo and Trinidad Gonzalez. Carlos spent his childhood in Texas. His family later moved to Sunnyside, WA where he met and married Pamela. They had four children together and a home filled with love, laughter and fun.
Carlos was involved in agriculture from a very early age. His agricultural career in the Yakima Valley included positions as a Nursery Manager, Orchardist, and a Master Grafter. Carlos later relocated with his family to Whatcom County, WA, which he called home for over 20 years. Never one to be idle he started a lawn maintenance business, and also made many friends while working at Starving Sams in Fairhaven.
Family was an important part of his life. Carlos loved playing board games with his children, and one of his favorite things to do was play a game of cards on a Friday night with his adult children. Always a jokester, life was spent with jokes and laughter. As his kids grew, he never stopped enjoying spending time with them. Carlos loved his grandchildren. He spent many days in the stands watching their athletic events, programs, and graduations. He loved bringing joy to others and one of the proofs of this was his annual Christmas light display at his home on Front Street.
One of the greatest days of Carlos’ life was when his brother-in-law shared the Good News of Christ. His life was never the same. Carlos never stopped being amazed at the mercy of God, and at the power of Jesus to forgive his every sin. One of the most powerful prayers he prayed was simply, “Lord, thank-you for never giving up on me.” Carlos was active in his church and community. He was gifted in hospitality and prepared church meals alongside his wife for church events and youth campouts. His love for Jesus has left a legacy in a generation of children and grandchildren who love the Lord.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pamela and his three children James (Stephanie), Sarah (Seth), Jason (Teresa), his daughter-in-law Twilight, and his grandchildren Jacob, Grant, Madelyn, Maeli, June, Lilac (Josiah), Naomi, Juliet, and Little Tony. He is also survived by his brothers Enrique, Tony, Panfilo (Mary), Rey (Angie), and Angel (Judy) and his sisters, Lupe, Janie (Joe), Manuela (Rod), Carmen (John), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his oldest son, Antonio Gonzalez, his parents Panfilo & Trinidad Gonzalez, and brother Jose Gonzalez. A viewing will be held at Gillies Funeral Home in Lynden October 25, 2021 from 4 pm - 7 pm. A graveside service for the family will be held at Enterprise Cemetery in Ferndale at 11 am. A public Celebration of Life service will be held October 26, 2021 at 1 pm at Calvary Creekside 2313 E. Badger Rd., Everson, WA. Please share your thoughts and memories of Carlos online at www.gilliesfuneralhome.com.
