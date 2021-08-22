Valley Hills Funeral Home
We are saddened to announce that our Dad Carlos De Leon passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 71 with his loving wife Amalia at his side and his children close. Carlos was born in Ramondville, Texas to Federico and Benita De Leon on January 18, 1950. The family later relocated to Toppenish, Washington. He was the youngest of 10 siblings. He will be remembered for driving his red 1967 Fastback Mustang in his younger years. He met the love of his life Amalia in 1971 in Toppenish, they married in 1973 and have been inseparable since. They just celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on July 6th. He is survived by his loving wife Amalia, three children, Ralph, Rachel, and Charlie, two grandchildren, Danny and Alina, his pride and joy; three sisters, one brother and many nieces and nephews. Our Dad was loved by many and was a loyal man with a big heart, you couldn’t ask for a better friend. He was as tough as they come yet gentle and caring. He was such a smart man full of great ideas, very inventive, creative and helpful. He was also a man of faith and his love for Jesus was very strong and he instilled that in his family. We will miss hearing his voice, him sharing all his knowledge, experience, wisdom and advice. We will especially miss the sound of him playing his guitar and singing his songs. Home will never be the same again. The time has come to say goodbye, until we meet again in Heaven. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2021 at Calvary Bible Church in Toppenish. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish. There will be no reception following the burial due to Covid-19.
