Carlos (Chuck) Frank Hernandez, 61, passed away on October 6, 2021 peacefully at home. Chuck was born in Toppenish, Washington, the son of Frank C. Hernandez and Linda Devora. He attended school in Granger and later went on to attend college at YVC and later on in the Vancouver area. Chuck married Deborah Lynne Aguirre in 1975 and together they had two children, Frank and Lovee. Chuck later married Rebecca Lynn Duda in 1993 and together they had one child, Carlo.
Chuck worked as a Master Journeyman Roofer for several decades. Chuck was also a volunteer firefighter with the Union Gap Fire Department. Outside of work he loved spending time with his friends and family, fishing, partying, karaoking, and listening to music. Chuck was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and loved to be involved in his community and with family.
Chuck is survived by his children: Frank (Cristina) Hernandez, Lovee (Gus) Ochoa, Carlo Hernandez, mother: Linda Lozano, siblings: Grace Bernhardt, Fernando, Manuel, Artemia, Ernestina and Gloria Hernandez, grandchildren: Marissa, Vanessa, Frank Jr. Hernandez, Naylonii Macias, Chloe and Penelope Juarez, Paris and Juan Carlos Ochoa, and great-grandchild, Zayden Conduff. He is preceded in death by: his father Frank C. Hernandez and brother Michael B. Hernandez.
Viewing will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at St. Aloysius in Toppenish at Noon. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm followed by burial services at Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish.
