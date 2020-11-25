Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On the morning of Wednesday, November 18, 2020, Carlisle Ibatuan passed away peacefully in the presence of her family and friends. Carlisle was born October 17, 1936 in Hancock, Missouri to Billie and Carlotta (Percival) Bond. The family moved to Washington state and settled in Wapato in 1948. Carlisle graduated from Wapato High School in 1953 and soon after married the love of her life, Don. The two of them squeezed as much fun and adventure as they could in their 48 years of marriage. They enjoyed bowling, fishing, card games, singing, dancing, road trips, and spending the children’s inheritance in various casinos. They were longtime members of Mt. Adams County Club and participated in every social event they could. Carlisle and Don loved life and spending time with family and friends.
Carlisle moved to Zillah after Don’s passing in 2009 where she quickly became the Matriarch of Zillah Lakes and Queen of Games. She organized numerous social events and happy hours, frequented the local wineries, and even officiated a few weddings in her “spare” time. She truly brought that community together and will be missed dearly by her “family” there.
Carlisle is survived by her children, Rhonda (Dale) Cyr of Spokane, Kevin (Blythe) Ibatuan of Blaine, and Kimberly (Steve) Bouchey of Harrah; grandchildren Chad Cyr, Adam (Chrissy) Cyr, Savannah Ibatuan, Alec Ibatuan, Philip (Laura) Bennett, and Steffany (Michael) Smith; great-granddaughter Kya Cyr; brother Wayne (Sally) Bond; sisters Peggy Miller and Cherie (Jeff) Bond-Brickey, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the team of Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care. As an expression of sympathy and love, Carlisle suggested donations be made to them because they took such good care of her and may be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936).
A Graveside Service will be held at Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato, WA at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
