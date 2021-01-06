Carl Wabinga

October 15, 1937 - October 17, 2020
Carlito was 4 years old when the Japanese came through Kole’-Kole’ Pass. December 7, 1941. He remembers being taken to a shelter during an air raid.
He grew up in a rural small-town locale, surrounded by sugar cane, pineapple fields, and other exotic plants. His family were 1st generation immigrants and lived simply. He grew up playing, working, fishing, singing, and going to school with his local friends – Japanese, Chinese, Hawaiian, Portuguese, Puerto Rican… Graduating high school, he worked at Schofield Barracks, joined the National Guard Reserve, married, and had his first child, by the age of 20. He lived a pleasant island life, living on the barter system, some had taro, another raised pigs, several had bananas along side the house, mango trees, coconuts, guava trees, and many had chickens.
His biggest love was spear fishing and he spent many hours alone in the sea. His father who did not swim liked to try for larger fish. He would have Carl swim the line of his 10-foot bamboo pole from the beach out a quarter mile. He spent enjoyable evenings at the International Market Place listening to Don Ho and occasional motorcycle rides around the island with good friends.
Learning to cook in the Army Reserve and moonlighting at local restaurants, he decided to try the mainland after remarrying. Arriving in Seattle he quickly hired on at the prestigious Olympic Hotel as a cook’s helper and rose to become a sous chef in 4 years. There daughters #2 and 3 came to give him joy. Over the years he worked at many dinner places, The Polynesia on the Pier, Trojan Horse Night Club where he prepared 400 steaks per night and met a few famous singers including O.C. Smith, The Pioneer Banque in the international district, a jazz venue and moonlighting again at Herbs Hofbrau, and the Bavarian Inn with a large happy bunch of transplanted Germans wo had raucous music, fun, and great German food. He learned to dance the polka which was much like the kachi-kachi Latin rhythms in Hawaii.
Then he and the family lived in West Seattle – swimming at Alki Beach and fishing all around the shore, which was open and accessible, clamming on the south side, visiting museums, and parks like Lincoln Park which was beach, nature trails, and park all at once. Fun at the Seattle Center, beautiful sights from the Space Needle. Trips to the mountain, fishing and looking for huckleberries and hazelnuts. He was well liked by the in-laws and the younger set loved and respected him, especially appreciated his wild Hawaiian sense of humor and his pidgin English, you know? “DA KINE”
A move back to Hawaii where #1 son was born, but finding it hard to thrive, came back to Seattle. Then a hopeful move to Helena Montana, working at the Colonial Inn serving fine cuisine to the Governor on State occasions and where he was served #2 son. Answering the call of wander lust, he wanted to try other lifestyles – Santa Barbara was lovely – then he went with a brother-in-law to Anchorage which proved too frigid for a warm-blooded local boy.
He rejoined the family in Yakima and soon the Yakima Country Club. He liked the club and spent time fishing at local ponds, rivers and mountain streams, and a few trips to the coast to catch salmon. A few trips to Reno on January vacation from the Country Club. Always making time for his children’s sporting events and family fun times.
A visit to Hawaii to catch up with the OHANA preceded an offer to open a restaurant with friend in Lynnwood, sadly it did not succeed, but produced #3 son. A year in Hawaii after his father’s death, back to Yakima and the Yakima Country Club and retirement in 1999. His several years remaining were spent of course, fishing, playing with his children and grandchildren, attending Special Olympics sports, bowling with his son, and teaching his kids to cook. Building a deck, a huge koi pond, landscaping – flowers, vegetable garden and two peach trees. Wonderful Easter, Christmas, birthday parties with great food, especially Filipino favorites – adobo, pancit, lumpia, Japanese, teriyaki, Chinese roast pork, on and on.
He enjoyed seeing his great-grandkids come and grow. He loved all the children near and far and in time will return to Hawaii to rejoin them resting in the blue green following sea.
Carl was a superb cook, a stern but fair task master in his kitchen, dutiful son, loving father, and he had an old style sense of responsibility for his family’s welfare. Your sorrows and transgressions are given to God. ALOHA PAPA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, a sister, and a son. Staying behind is his wife Elaine, sister Val with husband Chris, sons Gabriel and Jesse, daughters Adele, Tirza and Carlea, daughter in law Tanya, and loving sons in law Dave and Ray, 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass Saturday January 9, 2021 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church - 12:00 pm. Reception to follow at Dave and Tirza’s home.
