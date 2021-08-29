Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Carl Vineyard entered into rest August 26th, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow.
Carl Vineyard was born Dec. 19th, 1933 to Charlie and Lillie Mae (Leslie) Vineyard in Hill, Oklahoma. He moved to Washington with his family in 1942 and settled in the Naches Heights area. Carl married Betty Gallant in 1954 and had three children: Terry, Pamela, and Randy. He married Mary Norvell in 1973 and moved to Cowiche, where they lived for 48 years.
Carl enjoyed the great outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. His love for being outdoors was reflected in his work which he spent most of his life working for Yakima Tieton Irrigation. Carl was always a hard worker and was a great Mr. Fix-it. He was a member of the Chickasaw Nation and valued his Native American heritage. Carl loved all animals especially his dog, Joe, and his numerous cats. Whenever he went out to eat he always had to order food for his dog. He will be remembered by his grandchildren for numerous vacations to Long beach and almost always having a movie camera in his hand.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lillie, a sister, Helen (Dave) Graff, a brother, Billy (Dorothy) and his son, Terry Vineyard. He is survived by his wife, Mary of Cowiche, a son, Randy Vineyard of Moxee and a daughter, Pamela Fuerst of Selah and a sister, Lela (Ken) Kahl of Yakima. He had 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at Keith & Keith Funeral Home with services following at Keith & Keith on Thursday, at 12:30 p.m. September 2, 2021. Concluding services will be at West Hills Memorial Park in West Valley. Memorials can be made to Yakima Animal Shelter or Hospice in Carl’s memory.
