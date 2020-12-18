Colonial Funeral Home
Carl SquahLeeMah Moses-Hyipeer, Jr. returned to the loving arms of his dad and grandmothers and grandfathers. He left quietly and quickly with lots of love and songs guiding him.
Carl, born to Carl & Esther Moses-Hyipeer, brought happiness, laughter, and much love to both sides of his family. Carl attended Harrah Elementary and Mt. Adams Middle School as well as White Swan High School. He obtained his G.E.D. from Heritage University.
He worked for Yakamart where he learned food prep from one of his favorite elders. He also worked for Yakama Nation Camp Chaparral as cook aide and worked his way up to a Food Service Manager. Carl currently worked for the Yakama Nation Head Start Program. He helped prepare many nutritious and tasty meals for the kids in both programs. He always went the extra mile to make sure they had enough to eat. In all Carl’s job he was very detail oriented and safety conscious. He enjoyed seeing his camp kids and Head Start kids when they would run up to him and say hi.
Carl enjoyed traveling the pow wow trail since he was a tiny tot. He always said I am dancing for those who couldn’t. For the elders and his grandmas. He traveled the pow wow circuit in the Northwest, California, New Mexico, Connecticut, and even Alaska. While in Connecticut he was spotted and asked to perform a scene with other dancers for the movie Naturally Native. He was honored to represent different pow wow committees as for Treaty Day Warrior. He served as Head Man Judge for the Yakama Nation Treaty Day pow wow committee. He was a man of many talents. He beaded, did feather work, and sewed many different styles that have graced the pow wow floors. He recently began styling different types of ribbon skirts. He was honored to do a cultural presentation to diverse audiences with his parents and siblings since he was a youth.
Through this experience he has branched out to do solo cultural education. He believed in kindness and had many friends. Prior to and since word of this loss, the family has received many songs and prayers of healing, strength, and love shared. It is a testament to Squahleemah’s gift and ability to have left an imprint on so many hearts. The family is grateful and hold these words of encouragement and prayer close their hearts.
Carl is survived by his mother Esther along with his siblings Starla, Ida and Cato Moses-Hyipeer of the home. Also raised with him in the home Kirby Heath, Jr., Kevin Heath, and Gladys Heath-Sam. He has an extreme family tree from both sides.
Preceding him in death, his father Carl Moses-Hyipeer, Sr., grandparents Clifford and Betty Moses, and grandma Gladys Miller-George; family clans George, Miller, Piel, Moses-Hyipeer, Speedis, DeBorgen, Pearne, Puyette, Zack, and Shaloo.
Honorary Pallbearers – All Family, Carl’s Besties/Charlies Angels, YN Head Start Staff and Kids, YN Camp Chaparral staff and kids, YN Treaty Day Commemoration Committee.
Visitation 11 am - 2 pm Friday December 18, 2020. Final Services 9 am, burial to follow at Tecumseh & Pumphouse Road cemetery.
