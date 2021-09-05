On Monday, August 16, 2021, Carl L Schibig passed away at the age of 75 in an auto accident. He was born and grew up in Wapato, Wa.
He is preceded in death by his father, Albert, and mother, Eva, several half siblings and his grandson, James.
He is survived by his partner, Sandy Taylor, his sister, Clara, brothers Paul and Albert, his three children, Penny (Kurt) Zimmerman, Steve Schibig (Barb) and Ed (Didi) Schibig, 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, Sean Wells, and Sandy’s children, Jeanna Hastings (Don), Michelle (Bill) Burton and Kathleen Kyllo and many more grand and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, per Carl’s wishes, please donate to Shriner’s Hospital. Please contact Daryl Bullard at 509-594-7463.
