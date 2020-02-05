Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Carl L. Brown, 78, of Yakima, peacefully passed away on February 1, 2020, at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, with a room full of family at his side. He was born in Yakima, WA on August 29, 1941, to Oral and Adeline Brown. He attended Mountain View Elementary and graduated from West Valley High School and went on to attain his Bachelor’s Degree at WSU. He played and excelled at football and baseball and was considered by the NFL & MLB.
Carl was Carl. He would do anything for you. He always had a good time. He enjoyed the outdoors and family, spending many hours hunting, motorcycling, four wheeler riding, with family, as recently as 2019. He was an excellent snowmobiler and dirt bike rider. He is well loved and remembered by his family & many friends. He spent his life farming wheat, barley and raising cattle in west valley, and later apples, which he also enjoyed. He didn’t travel much, but when he did he was headed towards the Ahtanum Mountains, where he spent many hours. He was always looking forward to going to elk camp, during hunting season, with his friends and family. He loved elk camp and had his favorite spot. On a Friday evening you could always find him at West Valley Tavern. During the week he was across the road from his house at Parsons for happy hour. Through the years you could meet him for lunch at Black Angus or Jean’s Cottage Inn. Carl was a good man, who is well loved and remembered.
He is survived by his son, Brad Brown, and granddaughters, Jordan Brown and Sydney Brown. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oral and Adeline Brown. He is also survived by his loving family, and friends, who were just like family.
A Memorial Service is planned for Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Brookside Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In