Carl Hubert Dry, age 99, died on August 1st, 2020 in Yakima, Washington. He was born August 26th 1920 in St. Paul, MN to Buell P. and Verna Rode Dry. In the summer of 1929 the family, including his younger brother Donald, moved west to Spokane, Washington, where he grew up.
Carl joined the U.S. Navy in March, 1940. He was a Pearl Harbor survivor and served 32 months overseas, participating in the Battle of Midway, the Guadalcanal campaign, and doing anti-submarine patrol over the Indian Ocean, all in PBY Catalinas (long-range flying boats).
While attending Naval Flight School as a Cadet, Carl married Edna B. Högberg, in July, 1944 in Seattle, WA, where their four children were born.
Carl received his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Washington College of Education (EWCE, now EWU) in June, 1952. He taught math and science for four years, returning to EWCE each summer until he earned his master’s degree in 1955.
In the fall of 1956 Carl became the Administrative Assistant to the Director of the Laboratory Department at the Pacific Missile Range (PMR), Point Mugu, CA. The spring of 1962 brought a new, two-year assignment as Administrative Officer of the down range headquarters, Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, HI.
During his time in California Carl served as an adult Boy Scout leader.
Carl joined the new National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) headquarters, Washington, DC, in April, 1964. He served as a Management Analyst in the Manned Space Flight Program on Gemini and Apollo. In 1966 he was selected to be Director of the Secretariat for the NASA Administrator. His next assignment was to be a part of the Space Shuttle Task Force to develop a new program for the space agency. When President Nixon approved the program in 1972, Carl became the Executive Assistant to the Director of the Space Shuttle Program and continued in that position until he retired in 1975. He was presented with an Exceptional Performance Award upon his retirement.
Carl and Edna moved from Washington, D.C. to Prescott, AZ in 1975 where they built two new solar heated homes that were designed by Edna (one active solar the other a passive solar home). He was active in the Citizen’s Tax Committee, the Arizona Federation of Taxpayers, the American Contract Bridge League, the American Bowling Congress and the YMCA. He served as president of each of these organizations for at least two terms. In August of 1994 Carl left Edna.
In 1995 Carl moved to Yakima, WA and was active in the Elks, the VFW, the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association and the Harman Senior Center. Carl liked to bowl, golf, dance, and play duplicate bridge. He met his second wife Vivian Rynd in 1996 while dancing, and playing bridge.
They were married in March 1998.
In 2007 Carl was honored at his old high school in Spokane, WA by being inducted into the John R Rogers “Walk of Fame.”
Carl Dry was the last Pearl Harbor survivor in Yakima. He died 25 days short of his 100th birthday and was predeceased by Edna, his wife of 50 years, his second wife Vivian and his brother Donald of Spokane, WA.
He is survived by his sons Robert (Lois), Silver Spring, MD; Michael (Beth), Queensbury, NY; and Thomas, Springfield, VA; daughter Christine Wilson, Kailua, HI; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his lady friend Bernice Allen, Naches WA. He is also survived by Vivian’s son and three daughters plus her 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
There was a private cremation by Keith & Keith Funeral Home in Yakima. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Yakima.
