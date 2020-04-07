Valley Hills Funeral Home
Carl Francis Crow went home to be with the Lord on April 4, 2020. He was born in Sutherland, Nebraska on September 8, 1935 to Clarence E. Crow, Sr. and Edna M. (Downing) Crow. The family moved to the Northwest in 1939 and lived in several different cities due to his father’s work. Carl attended schools in Kennewick, Seattle, Port Orchard, Centralia, Finley, Union Gap and Yakima, WA. He graduated from Yakima High School in 1953. After graduation, Carl worked for Lewis and McWilliams Farm for one year. Then he worked for Weyerhaeuser Company for 44 years retiring in 1998.
Carl met Donna M. Jorgensen at First Nazarene Church in Yakima. He married her in 1955 and they raised 3 sons in Yakima. He was very active in local athletics. He started playing basketball while in the 8th grade. He later played in the church league and city league for many years. He bowled in the Eagle Lanes men’s league, achieving high average 3 times. He played fastpitch softball for 17 years, playing for Darigold, Bowling Proprietors, Pierce Realty and the Country Shopping Center. He had the highest batting average during 3 separate seasons. He received the Most Valuable Player award in 1964. He was inducted into the Yakima Softball Association Hall of Fame in 1985. He was a regular participant with the Highlanders Hiking Group for several years later in life. He loved being outdoors and being with the guys. After retirement he enjoyed working out at the YMCA daily.
He was very supportive of his 3 sons in their athletic endeavors, working with them and attending hundreds of football, basketball, baseball & softball games. He loved and enjoyed all his grandchildren and was delighted with each of his great-grandchildren.
Carl enjoyed traveling. He went to Hawaii in 1978 to help train other Weyerhaeuser employees. Carl & Donna visited Australia & Tahiti in 1986. After retirement they participated in the Seniors group from West Valley Nazarene Church. The group made a number of Work & Witness mission trips around the northwest. Carl & Donna also had the opportunity to visit Canada, Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico and 49 of the United States. They were on a trip to Russia, building a church when 9/11 happened. Carl later went to Ukraine to work on a church with his son Don.
Carl attended the Pilgrim Holiness Church as a youth and later First Nazarene Church, Bethel Nazarene Church and West Valley Nazarene Church. He was a faithful attender and supporter all of his life.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence E. Crow, Sr., Edna M. Crow, sisters, Leona A. Crow, Joyce L. (Crow) Mitchell, and brothers, Wilber L. Crow, Elmer F. Crow and Robert E. Crow.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Donna, his sons: Dean R. Crow of Yakima, Donald L. Crow (Karen) of Nampa, ID, and Daryl E. Crow (Debbie) of Spokane, WA, his brothers: Clarence E. Crow, Jr. (Linda) of Yakima, John W. Crow (Joyce) of Keller, TX, James R. Crow (Mary) of Yakima and Marion A. Crow (Rhonda) of Tieton. He has seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Valley Nazarene Church Mortgage Fund in Carl’s memory, c/o Valley Hills Funeral Home. If you would like to share a memory or condolence with the family please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com.
