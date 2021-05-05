Carl E. Benetti

Carl Benetti, age 86 passed away peacefully on January 23rd, 2021 in Sun City, Arizona. He was born September 14th, 1934 in Oakland, California.
Carl moved to Alaska at the age of 21. He lived in Fairbanks and Anchorage. While in Alaska he ran the largest food distribution warehouse in the state.
He met and married Linda Kistler in Alaska in 1970. When they later moved to Yakima in 1976 Carl became a life insurance agent for New York Life.
Carl was very active in the Yakima Air Fair while it was in operation. Having owned his own plane in Alaska and always being in a hurry he somehow managed to always make it back to the airport alive. He said that he prayed a lot in his plane on the way home.
Carl and Linda loved to travel. They traveled in RV’s for 20 years, took many cruises and then bought a home in Sun City, Az. in 2013 and have spent winters there since.
Carl never met a stranger. He was a great teller of jokes and always had stories to tell.
Carl is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; his brother Fred, daughter Pam and son Darrin; nine grandchildren and three great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his sisters Rose and Linda and his daughter Nikki.
Carl requested cremation and no formal funeral services.
