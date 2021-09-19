Carl Clayton Mazie (Clayton) was born on June 4, 1932, in Bienville, Louisiana, to Cleve and Deallie (Dickey) Mazie. He died September 15, 2021, in Yakima, Washington from weakened health and the COVID-19 virus.
Clayton was raised in Louisiana with his five siblings. In the early 1950s, Clayton moved to Washington state where he worked in several industries. With the mind and hands of an engineer and the mechanical skill of a technician, Clayton could imagine and create whatever item, tool or doodad that was needed. In his early 20s, he met the love of his life, Donna Jean Halgren, at her parent’s restaurant in Naches, Washington when he stopped in one day for lunch. They were married on July 20, 1957 at a small church in Naches. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this past summer.
Clayton and Donna raised two daughters together, Candi Elaine, who was born on August 9, 1958, and then their second child, Lorita Grace, who was born on March 14, 1963. After spending several years in Algona, Washington, where Clayton worked at The Boeing Company, the family moved back to the Yakima Valley in 1971 and purchased a plot of land just beyond the city of Tieton. Clayton and Donna owned and operated an apple orchard on their property for the next 30 years. After their daughters left home and married, their four grandchildren experienced the joy of visiting the family orchard often and spending a lot of quality time with their grandparents.
In the early 2000s, Clayton and Donna sold their orchard and moved to a small home in Yakima, Washington where they spent their retirement watching their grandchildren compete in sports, visiting the local Yakima Farmers Market and enjoying buffet meals at Old Country Buffet and Legends Casino. They also enjoyed frequent trips to Lincoln City, Oregon and liked it so much as to have even spoken of a desire to move down there over the last few years!
Clayton was a family man! He was kind, generous and always present and involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He had a quick wit and mischievous blue eyes that twinkled with humor. He loved to BBQ and fish fry for his family and could sit and talk for hours with his friends. Clayton was also an avid fisherman of trout, bass and catfish! He was very proud of his southern heritage and often spoke of Louisiana and its culture when he was growing up!
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents Cleve and Deallie, three brothers (Sherwood, Charlie, Floyd) and his sister (Sybil Davis). He is survived by his wife Donna; daughters Candi Austin (Harold) and Lorita Stohr (Jeff); grandchildren Joshua Austin (Michelle), Whitney Stohr (Jason Hendrickson), Jasmine Stohr (Joshua Engelbrecht) and Kaleb Stohr; great-grandchildren Rian Austin and Malachi Stohr-Hendrickson; his sister Helen Ann Caver, and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements are being managed by Keith & Keith Funeral Home. The family will be holding a private graveside service due to Covid. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in the name of Clayton Mazie to: Medically Complex Child Unit Fund, Seattle Children’s Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 5371, Seattle, Washington, 98142-5005.
Carl Clayton Mazie was a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and was loved dearly. He leaves his family and friends with many memories and lessons on how to live a just and prosperous and rewarding life!
