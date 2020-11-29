This is a belated, but heartfelt, thank you to all those who made our mom, Peggy Ranta, feel she was part of a larger, and loving, family. Thank you staff at Orchard Park Retirement Community where she lived for 15 years. These especially include Linda, Rose, Linda and Dave. Also, thank you staff at Blossom Place where she spent her last weeks. Your compassionate care made her passing more bearable. Our family thanks the staff at both residences for treating mom with such great respect. The Ranta family
