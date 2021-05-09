The family of Dean Rasmussen would like to send a heartfelt thank you to everyone for their kindness and prayers during our time of grief and sorrow. A special thank you to Brandi with Total Care Inc. and Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care for helping us be able to make Dad’s last days at home comfortable and for the compassion they showed to Dad and the family.
Thank you to Smith Funeral Homes for the respect and dignity they showed to Dad and our family. Thank you to the Lower Valley Honor Guard and the United States Air Force for the Military Honors provided at the cemetery.
Thank you to Bishops Dylan Gardner and Gary Martin for conducting and talking at the funeral services, to Doug Rodriquez and Lynette Rodriquez for the music, and the Sunnyside Relief Society for providing a dinner for the family after the services.
Thank you to the Community Dental Clinic for all the meals that they provided to the family and for allowing Laura to be able to be with Dad.
A big thank you for all the support and comfort that we received from friends in the way of flowers, cards, food, and hugs when we met.
Sincerely,
Dean Rasmussen’s family
