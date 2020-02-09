August 26, 1935 - January 30, 2020
Jack C. Presley, age 84, passed away peacefully at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA on January 30, 2020.
Born August 26, 1935 in Peru, Nebraska to Otis and Fern Presley before moving to Yakima, WA with his older brother and sister, Donald and Geraldine. He was an avid swimmer and could be found at city pool almost every day before attending Yakima Junior College and becoming captain of the swim team.
After college he joined the Navy in 1955 to become an aviator. On completing flight training in Pensacola, FL he returned to Yakima to marry Wilda Schneider before being sent to California to begin his career. In 1965 he went to Vietnam as a liaison and then to Patuxent River, MD to attend test pilot training before becoming an instructor. After a year as an instructor he was asked to become an exchange test pilot instructor at Empire Test Pilot School in Boscombe Down, England until being ordered to Whidbey Island Naval Air Station to join VA-128 to prepare for deployment aboard the USS Midway in Vietnam. He became XO of VA-115 in 1971 and then CO the following year during the height of the air war over North Vietnam, flying the A6 Intruder. He received several citations for his exceptional leadership skills and courage on numerous missions over hostile enemy territory. He was awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses, and a Bronze Star, along with several other well deserved commendations. After the war’s end he became CAG on USS John F. Kennedy and then Captain of the USS Kawishiwi and USS Ponchatoula in Hawaii before returning to the East Coast to work at the Pentagon. In October of 1982 he retired from his long distinguished career to build his dream home on Whidbey Island where he and his devoted wife lived until selling their home and moving to Everett to be closer to their children.
Jack was a compassionate and loving father and husband who always made sure his family was well taken care of and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife Wilda, sons Daryl and Blane, and daughter Kim, grandson Justin, granddaughters Molly and Sophia, great-grandson Calvin, brother Donald Presley of Salinas, CA and sister Jeri Johnston of Yakima, WA.
