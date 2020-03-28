Candy Summers passed Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from complications with pneumonia. Candy Belle Radford was born December 18, 1947, to Vilma and George Radford. Candy met and later married Don Summers Jr. March 12, 1966, in Yakima. They ran a family business for over thirty years (Good Neighbor Nursery) in Lynnwood and later Mill Creek, until Don’s death in 2006.
Candy was an avid postmark collector, scrapbooker and genealogist.
Candy is survived by her siblings: Marta Russell-Hoff, and George Radford, sons: Donald III, and Steve, grandchildren: Winston, Sam, Donald Dean IV, Ellen, and Ricci, one great-grandchild, Audrey, as well as extended family in WA, CA and back east.
A family memorial will be celebrated later this summer in WA.
