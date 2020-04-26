Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On Saturday April 18, 2020, Candace Rose Galvan passed away peacefully at the age of 64 surrounded by her family in Selah, Washington.
Born March 8, 1956, in Wenatchee, Washington, to John and Dorthy Mears, Candace, better known as Candy by her friends, needed little time showing the world how unique she was. Standing taller than most of the boys, with long bright red hair, freckles and the most beautiful smile, Candy shined as bright as the sun.
With such a tremendous presence also came the most loving and caring personality. Equipped with an enormous heart, infectious laughter, and unmatched ability to make someone feel safe and loved, Candy truly was one of a kind. It is safe to say if there ever was someone who personified the word love, that person was Candace Rose Galvan. With her innate ability to care for others came a career spanning over 35 years working as a caretaker and childcare worker. Nothing brought her more joy than helping others any way she could.
A graduate of Oroville High School in 1975, Candy wanted nothing more than to explore the beautiful Pacific Northwest that she loved dearly. Throughout her 20s and 30s, Candy moved around the state of Washington. From Seattle to Spokane, she would spread her life loving spirit to all she came across until she finally settled in Yakima in 1981. There, she would have three loving children, Charles, Jessica, and Sean.
Throughout her life, Candy would enjoy many hobbies including reading books, passionately rooting for sports (Go Hawks!), crocheting dozens of blankets for family and friends, baking cookies for the neighborhood kids, listening to music, playing board games, watching “Jeopardy!,” and art. In fact, Candace’s love of the arts was unparalleled. If she became fixated on a subject, she would commit it to memory, and indulge anyone who was willing to talk about it. She loved music, dancing, classical paintings, and the theater, but her passion for cinema stood out above the rest. With an encyclopedic knowledge, Candy would re-live some of her favorite films over and over. From “Casablanca” and “Some Like It Hot,” to “Star Wars” and “Grease,” her infatuation with these stories knew no limit. She would often comment how these stories, with their ability to transport you to another world, was the greatest joy in life.
She is survived by her son Charles Patrick, daughter Jessica Rose, son Sean Ryan, son-in-law Ricardo Torres, granddaughters Hailey Victoria, Vataly Mireya, Maycee Rose, grandsons Noah Benjamin, and Julian Patrick. They are entrusted with the task of continuing to spread their Nana’s love and generosity.
Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
