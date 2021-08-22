Camille Mary Burrows (Vetter) died December 14, 2020 from a painful but short battle with cancer. She is survived by her brothers Rod Vetter and Tim Vetter. She is also survived by her husband Michael, her son Tom Burrows (Cindy), her daughter Kim Thomas, her son Ryan Burrows (Kristin) and her son Tim Burrows (Bree). She is survived by eleven grandchildren.
Camille was born on February 23, 1944 at St. Elizabeth hospital in Yakima, Washington, the daughter of Robert and Cecilia Vetter. Camille graduated from Seattle University in 1966 with a science degree and worked as a Medical Technologist at Lakeshore Clinic in Kirkland before working in the lab at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA. She loved her work and the people she worked with which is the reason she didn’t retire until the age of 75.
On June 12, 1965 Camille married her high school sweetheart Michael Burrows. They had four children, three boys and a girl. They raised their children in Woodinville, WA then moved to Camano Island where she spent her last 20 years. The biggest joy of her life were her children and grandchildren. Every decision she made about life was how it worked for all of them.
There will be a celebration of her life once the pandemic is over.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in