Camille Mary (Berthon) Bissell

Camille was born in Yakima, Washington on January 1, 1942 and passed into the arms of Jesus on February 25, 2021 after a courageous battle against cancer and subsequent complications. She was the loving daughter of Ed and Dora (Dufault) Berthon. She attended St. Joseph Grade School and graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1960. After graduation, she moved to Hawaii with friends for some fun in the sun. Then it was on to California where she resided for several years. She was among the few women in the early ‘70’s to graduate from the Basic Law Enforcement Academy and become a Deputy Sheriff. While living in California, her adventurous spirit led her to skin diving for underwater treasures, and the discovery of her favorite food, abalone.
She left California in the early ‘70’s and returned to Yakima where she began a career as a paralegal for the Yakima County Prosecutors office. It was during the late ‘70’s that Camille met the love of her life, John (Sam) Bissell. They married August 26, 1978 and made their lives in the Nile, and Naches, Washington area as owners of the Pit Stop in Naches. Sam and Camille loved the thrill of adventure. They navigated the Puget Sound in their beautiful Bayliner and traveled the USA in their motor home. She especially loved riding anywhere on their “HOG,” a Harley Davidson Trike. In retirement, as snowbirds they would live in El Centro, California where their escapades included riding their “hog” and taking their Jeep off road in the southern deserts of the United States, visiting ghost towns and searching for treasures of any kind. Together they made many friends and created wonderful memories as they traveled on their adventures. Camille’s spirit for adventure will live on in her loving husband Sam, family and friends.
Camille was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Dora Berthon, her mother-in-law, Maxine Bissell, her loving brother, Denis Berthon, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her husband John (Sam) Bissell, brothers, Dave (Nancy) Berthon, André (Joe) (Janet) Berthon, and Ralph (Diane) Berthon, sister and best friend Charlotte (Berthon) (Joe) Piché, sister-in-law, Patricia (Denis) Berthon, several nieces, nephews, cousins and lone aunt, Vivian Dufault. Camille especially cared for her youthful “partner in shenanigans,” Sr. Karin Dufault, SP.
Due to COVID private services were held for the family, relatives and close-knit friends at St. Paul Cathedral on March 3, 2021. Memorials may be made to Camp Prime Time or other charity of choice and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
