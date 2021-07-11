Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Cameron Elijah Adams, age 23, passed away in Seattle, WA on July 8, 2021. He was born on March 16, 1998 in Yakima, WA to Corwin Adams and Josephine August.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 2:00-8:00 pm with a Vigil beginning at 7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Yakima, WA followed by a Graveside Service at Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato, WA. A Reception will follow the Graveside at Brookside Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
